Are You Working For A Bad Boss?

A recent survey by recruitment consultants found that “open and honest communication” tops Malaysians’ work wish list, with 23 percent wanting their superiors to be more sensitive and to value their judgments and contributions to the organisation.

But we sometimes don’t get this – especially with a toxic boss – who is bad for you in more ways than one. According to a Swedish study, your heart attack risk rises by 60 percent after four years with a bad manager!

Here’s how to identify what kind of a boss you have – and preempt her!

The Micro-Manager

“This control freak monitors your work and directs it without your input,” says Nancy Fortner, managing director of Fortner Consulting, who advises clients in Malaysia and Singapore. “Whether she can’t let go of familiar work, or it’s about trust or delegation issues, earn your ‘freedom’ by delivering results consistently,” advises Nancy. Gain her trust by anticipating her needs, and give her plenty of written or emailed project updates so she is not so worried about any possible “nasty surprises”. Buy time – and breathing space – by assigning your tasks longer deadlines.

The Bully Boss

She intimidates for power. “My boss publicly humiliates me by shouting during meetings,” gripes Jessica, 28. “It could be a bargaining tactic for some insecure bosses,” says Helen Lim-Yang, a senior partner at a firm that offers learning and deployment solutions here. “Keep your cool, and don’t counter-attack. Tell yourself she’s blowing hot air, and refuse to take it personally.” Also, avoid annoying her by doing things like arriving late for work or meetings.

The Seagull Boss

She’s often “flying out at lunch with clients” or “flying off on business trips”, leaving you to muddle along without her. Then she rushes in dramatically and demands to be “brought up to speed’ with all that’s gone on without her. As the old office joke says, she’s called the seagull boss – because the only time you see her is when she flies over your head to drop s*** on you! To minimise such drama, keep her in the loop with regular emails – and give her dates by which she has to respond to your queries. And remember, her ability to land clients via lots of meetings may be why she’s boss!

The Business Card Boss

This old-fashioned manager wants R-E-S-P-E-C-T for her position (possibly earned by tenure, not capability), without necessarily doing her share of the work. “She enjoys perks like expense accounts, corporate gifts and leaves her team unguided to attend meetings,” says Nancy. This type is hard to change as they tend to feel entitled to all the perks. “Focus on your performance and network with other departments,” suggests Nancy. You’ll be seen as the go-to person while she will increasingly become sidelined… (yes, it is playing office politics, but that’s the reality of the situation you’re in).

The Buddy-Buddy Boss

“An accommodator spends a lot of time bonding, and may show favouritism,” says Helen. On the upside, she’s people-centred, and fears conflict or rejection. On the downside, this may mean she often finds it hard to give clear tasks or direction, which may be confusing for you and your team. “Such a boss may hope you’ll do more for her because you’re her buddy,” Helen adds. The trouble is, her favour may be short-lived so try and keep things on a professional level. Says Helen, “Be cordial at work, but keep your conversations on work goals, and use facts and figures to keep her focused and maintain professional boundaries.”

The Switchbar Boss

You can’t pin her down – one minute she’s nice, the next she’s cold. “She always looks out for herself,” says Helen. Proceed with caution as she may be both insecure and ambitious, and will manipulate to get ahead. Her focus always shifts for quick gains, so her strategies keep changing. Keep detailed records about issues you are handling along with her, and tell others of your work, to prevent stolen credit or finger-pointing.

Are YOU Worried You’re A Bad Boss?

If any of the above descriptions sound too close to home, it’s not too late to improve your management style. These tips will help you lead a happy and efficient team.