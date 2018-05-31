Are Sugar Babies Just High-Class Call Girls?

One sugar baby sets out to dispel the common misconceptions people have about sugar dating:

Sugar babies are not high-class call girls or prostitutes. “We’re provided with an allowance to be his ‘girlfriend’ and to have a sugar relationship. We know who we want to spend our time with – it’s about having a connection and a quid pro quo relationship.” It’s not all about the money. “Every one of us who chooses the lifestyle has our own set of terms and conditions before accepting someone to be our sugar daddy. Being able to be called a sugar daddy is a status symbol – it means you’re wealthy, mature, and well-adjusted.” Sugar babies are too lazy to find proper jobs and are desperate. I have a proper full-time job, a bachelor’s degree, and am working hard to build a career for myself. Being a sugar baby helps me better my lifestyle and supplements my income. An average monthly salary is just not enough for anything other than the necessities like rent and bills – it’s not enough to pay for my studies.” You don’t need to be young, pretty, and slim. “I’m plus size. Everyone has their own preferences. Many may prefer the typical beauty, but some sugar daddies may look for someone in their thirties, or someone with a fuller body. They may just want someone who listens to them or a proud, confident and intelligent woman who knows how to embrace her curves.”

This story by Poon Li-Wei first appeared in the January 2018 issue of Her World