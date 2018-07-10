Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Engaged Because They’re Expecting?

We don’t mean to be sensationalists, but this question genuinely popped into our heads when we saw the message pop singer Justin Bieber posted on his Instagram account. The two lovebirds have had an on-off relationship prior, so news of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged did not really take anyone by surprise. However, there are certain words that Justin used in his heartfelt message that make it seem as if this is not just about them. Of note are the words “our family”, “healthy stable marriage” and that he attributed the event to “God’s timing.” Most parents definitely find their children to be blessings, whether planned or unplanned, agreeing that God’s timing is the best. His words definitely ring some bells in our consciousness.

An Abbreviated Version of the Justin-Hailey Timeline

The pair first met in 2009 through Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin. Stephen Baldwin is one of the Baldwin brothers, which include Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin. Stephen had introduced the two back then, but they were never romantically-linked until 2014. This was when Justin was “off” again with his ex, the actress and singer Selena Gomez. Apparently Justin had started hanging out with Hailey and her best friend Kendall Jenner and going to church with them.

Over the months, the pair have often been spotted hanging out together, with the same group of friends. Then, in January 2016, Justin posted a blurry photo of him and Hailey kissing, prompting the public to declare that they are officially a couple. Hailey later clarified that they were dating, but not exclusively a couple. What’s interesting to note, though, that in an interview with GQ magazine that came out March 2016, Justin muses about the possibility of Hailey being the girl he ends up marrying one day. However, by the end of the year, the two weren’t hanging out anymore. Hailey commented that “there was a lot of weirdness that went on.”

Meanwhile, Justin and Selena later reunited near the end of 2017. However, fast forward to June 2018 and it’s “Jailey” again, with Serena firmly out of the picture, herself announcing that she has moved on. Rumours of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged first surfaced in June this year. The pair are often seen wearing rings on their fourth fingers, but most have been dismissed as them just joking around. Finally, on 9 July 2018, Justin posted the above on his Instagram account, confirming their engagement. His message read true and heartfelt that it feels like this is the real deal. However, given their young age (he is 24 while she is 21) and the nature of their careers in entertainment (Hailey is a model and TV personality), it’s reasonable to be wary of this news. Even Selena Gomez has expressed concerns, but wish the two couples all the best nonetheless.

Responses To Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Engaged

It has been reported that Justin’s ex Selena Gomez was shocked at the news but happy for couple. A source told E! News that Selena knows that “he is impulsive and makes emotional decisions” but still “wishes him the best.”

Meanwhile, singer Shawn Mendes, who was rumoured to be dating Hailey, has maintaned that they have always been friends and wishes the best for both of them.

Well, maybe Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged is just that: engaged. And that they are not having a baby yet. For the young couple entering married life soon, we wish them all the best and can’t wait to see their wedding photos!