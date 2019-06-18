Navigation

Apa Sebenarnya Yang Terjadi Dengan Negara Sudan?

June 18, 2019
By Zaiham Zainal

Negara Sudan bukan sahaja menjadi trending di laman sosial malah menjadi perhatian dunia sejak awal bulan lalu. Dikhabarkan protes dan pergelutan mengorbankan ramai nyawa serta kes keganasan dilaporkan meningkat setiap hari. Apa yang sebenarnya berlaku?

Ia dikatakan bermula apabila rakyat tidak berpuas hati dengan pemerintah terdahulu, Presiden Omar Al-Bashir. Omar dikatakan melancarkan langkah penjimatan sehingga mengundang rasa marah rakyat. Rakyat menuntut beliau meletakkan jawatan dan berlakunya protes di jalanan.

Omar kemudian digulingkan oleh pasukan tentera Sudan dan beliau disingkirkan pada 11 April yang lalu. Selepas digulingkan, Majlis Peralihan Tentera mengambil alih tugas memerintah dan ketika itulah banyak nyawa yang terkorban. Proses peralihan pemerintahan kuasa awam tergendala selepas pasukan tentera Sudan melakukan keganasan kepada rakyat sejak 3 Jun lalu, seolah-olah mahu memerintah selamanya.

Kemudian, Perdana Menteri Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed dilantik menjadi perantara rundingan di antara ahli politik dan pasukan tentera Sudan. Yang menyedihkan, protes dan peralihan kuasa ini mengorbankan sehingga kini lebih 500 nyawa orang awam, lebih 700 cedera, lebih 600 ditahan, lebih 48 orang wanita diperkosa dengan kejam dan 1000 dilaporkan hilang.

Pada 11 April iaitu selepas Omar digulingkan, Sudan diperintah oleh ketua pasukan tentera, Jeneral Ahmad Awad Ibnu Auf. Beliau akan memerintah Sudan selama dua tahun mengikut prosuder pemerintahan, sehingga pemerintah terbaru dilantik. Sejak itu, waktu darurat diumumkan dimana orang awam dilarang keluar rumah selepas jam 8 PM selama tiga bulan. Malah akses Internet juga disekat kerana tidak mahu dunia luar mengakses maklumat negara itu.

