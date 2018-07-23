All About Him: Postnatal Depression In Fathers

Whenever a mother gives birth, it’s important to look out for signs of postpartum or postnatal depression for the sake of mother and child. The World Health Organisation reports that about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just delivered experience a mental disorder, primarily depression. While the numbers are relatively low, this is a well-known occurrence that society are often aware of. However, one mental health condition that many are not aware of is postnatal depression in fathers.

Postnatal Depression In Fathers

That’s right. Fathers are at risk of experiencing postnatal depression, too. In men, the signs may not be as obvious as in mothers, though. This could be because they are not at home as much, or it may not be that much different than their usual demeanour. It does put a strain on the individual, nonetheless. There is no one cause for this depression, but experts believe it could be due to a few factors. This could include increased pressure as a father and any financial strains. Lack of sleep and rest, and even concern about their partner, could also be the cause. Whatever it is, there is no denying that postnatal depression in fathers could happen. Thus, fathers may need support from family members as well as friends and colleagues to help them feel less burdened. It’s important, then, to recognise the signs of postnatal depression in fathers.

Recognising The Signs of Postnatal Depression in Men

Although each dad could experience postnatal depression differently, the symptoms may be similar to what a mother feels. Some signs of postnatal depression in fathers include:-

Feeling very sad or despondent about life.

Not feeling interested about things that are happening around him.

Feeling guilty about not being able to take better care of the baby.

Wanting to cry, or actually crying a lot, or doing it constantly.

Either having a loss of appetite, or indulging in comfort eating.

Having sleep difficulties, or having vivid nightmares.

Acting hostile towards the mother or baby.

Having panic attacks.

Often getting headaches.

Having disturbing thoughts about harming the self, or the baby.

Having thoughts about death, or not waking up from sleep.

What Can You Do?

If you think your partner or someone you know is experiencing postnatal depression, it’s important for them to get professional help. Show them this article, or do a quick search on the Internet. Many articles from reputable sources such as the National Childbirth Trust in the United Kingdom will show up, proving that postnatal depression in fathers is real, and that it needs to be treated.

If your man is ready to talk to a professional, do get in touch with counselors or organisations specialising in this matter such as Kin & Kids and The Mind Faculty.