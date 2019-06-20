Cancer Patients Invited To Join Confidence-Boosting Event

The ‘makeup your Life’ programme is Amorepacific’s global CSR effort to reach out to cancer patients and survivors. Besides skincare and makeup techniques, participants also learn about grooming and health tips. The goal is to regain self-confidence and feel good about themselves again.

The programme is also part of the ‘20 by 20’ initiative by Amorepacific. The beauty company aims to beautify the lives of 200,000 women by contributing to their health, wellbeing and economic developmen

‘makeup Your Life’ will take place on 3rd August, in partnership with the Breast Cancer Foundation. Stailoz, and Consultant Dietitian Indra Balaratnam, will be leading some of the sessions.

How To Join ‘makeup Your Life’

Breast cancer patients and survivors can register now by calling 03 7960 0366, emailing [email protected] or via www.facebook.com/breastcancerfoundationmalaysia/. Only registered participants will be allowed to participate, so early registration is highly encouraged. More information about the event is also available on www.breastcancerfoundation.org.my.

