3 Reasons To Visit ‘Leonardo Da Vinci: Opera Omnia’ In KL

Leonardo Da Vinci’s greatest works are coming to KL! Well, kind of. That’s because ‘Leonardo Da Vinci: Opera Omnia’ is an exhibition of high-definition, true-to-size reproductions of Da Vinci’s 17 oil paintings. ‘Digital paintings’, so to speak.

This digital scanning and printing method is called ‘opera omnia’. And hence, the exhibition’s name. It’s a method developed by Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI), the Italian national public broadcasting company

Despite being an exhibition of digital replicas, Opera Omnia is still a rare opportunity that’s not to be missed. Here’s why:

1. You get to see all 17 paintings in one place

Da Vinci completed some of his masterpieces while travelling. Thus, they’ve always been scattered around Europe and never collected under one roof. Currently, all 17 canvases are housed separately in 11 of the top museums around the world. As you can imagine, it’ll take lots of money and time to see all of them.

Another huge plus for art enthusiasts: easily comparing and contrasting these paintings, as they’ll be displayed side by side.

2. Get up close to legendary art

Everyone wants to see a Da Vinci masterpiece. Even if you’re a globetrotter who has the means to see his paintings in the flesh, be prepared for a crowd. Imagine braving the throngs of people, all wanting to get a good view of Mona Lisa at The Louvre, in Paris. Or of The Last Supper, in Milan. You’re also not allowed to get too close to original paintings, to preserve them. But at Opera Omnia, you get to step closer to the digital paintings!

3. It’s free

So even if you’re not sure you’ll enjoy this exhibition, what is there to lose? Visit the National Art Gallery this 16th July to 16th August.

Leonardo Da Vinci: Opera Omnia is a collaboration between the Embassy of Italy, National Art Gallery of Kuala Lumpur, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and RAI.

Some of the paintings you’ll get to marvel over: