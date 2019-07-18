4 Reasons To Take The Kids To Green Is Good Market

Sustainability and zero waste is something that we should all work towards, for the sake of both our planet and ourselves. Green is Good Market is a pop-up market arranged by GMBB. It’s all about learning how to live a more sustainable lifestyle, hosting a wide range of activities, workshops, and informative talks.

The Green is Good Market is happening this weekend, on the 20th and 21st of July, from 11am to 8pm. Here are four reasons why you should check it out.

1) It’s organised with kids in mind

You can even get your kids involved too, as the ‘Rainbow Salad Workshop, which starts from 12pm to 2pm on the 20th of July, allows them to play around with many different types of colorful herbs and vegetables, while teaching them about their nutritional perks. It may just finally convince them to eat their greens!

2) Full knowledge of the ingredients in your body scrub

Calling skincare lovers: you get to customise your own body scrub with natural ingredients, such as sugar and flower petals. So, if you have always been a little bit skeptical about what ingredients are going into your skin-care products, you get to have full control over the contents in the DIY natural body scrub workshop. The workshop times available are 11am, 2pm, and 5pm on the 21st of July.

3) Healthy diet options

If you’ve been gradually removing meat from your diet, then you probably are already familiar with using tempeh, a high protein super food that consists of fermented soybeans, as a meat replacement, but if not then, here’s a first time for everything. You will be taught how to make your own organic tempeh in the most traditional (and zero waste of course) way. The workshop is capped at 16 years and above, and starts from 11am to 2pm on the 21st of July.

4) You get FREE coffee and books

Nothing goes more hand-in-hand with a good cup of coffee than your next read. The KL Book Exchange encourages you to bring your books to exchange them, and the first 100 people to register via the link provided on @gmbb.kl on Instagram will get a free coffee. The exchange will go on from 3pm to 6pm for both days.