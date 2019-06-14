Navigation

Give Dad A Treat This Father’s Day

Shower the unsung hero in your life with appreciation for all that he's done.
Text by Adelina Tan and Amanda Soh
June 14, 2019
Dad: the man who cherishes you most in this world. Just like mum, his love is lifelong and unconditional. Every day should be Father’s Day, but once a year, it’s nice to celebrate dad with a grand gesture.

Here’s where you take him out for a treat this weekend!

Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Ebisu’s special five-course menu is available for lunch (12pm to 3pm) and dinner (6pm to 11pm) at RM220 nett per person. Tuck into a wild garden salad, two maki rolls (grilled eel and soft shell crab), and homemade gyoza. But do leave space for the highlight: teppanyaki grilled Angus sirloin. And, end on a sweet note with refreshing coffee jelly.

For reservations, call 03 2117 2888 or email [email protected].

Fitbit Inspire HR

Keep your dad healthy by getting him a smartwatch. Fitbit is having a Father’s Day special with a discount of up to RM200 on selected devices.

Introduce dad to the recently launched Fitbit Inspire HR  (picture on the left).

Or go casual with Fitbit Versa Lite, so he can get started on a more active lifestyle!

If your dad is already a fitness buff, we suggest getting him the Fitbit Charge 3 (now on discount at RM628 instead of RM728). It has in-built 24/7 heart rate tracking, so he can better
track calorie burn and optimise workouts.

 

Dyson Pure Cool Me Gunmetal Copper Front View Black BG

Did you know that indoor air can also be polluted? According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), long-term exposure to pollutants can cause harm, with people having different reactions to them.

Look after dad’s health by getting him the Dyson Pure Cool Me. This personal purifying fan is engineered to help improve air quality. He can place it on his desk at work, by his bed, or in any personal space. It’s available in White/Silver and Gunmetal/Copper at a recommended retail price of RM1,699 on shop.dyson.my. Or see what it can do in person at the Dyson Demo, at The Gardens Mall and Gurney Plaza.

Hook coffee sg

If your dad loves coffee, get him a coffee subscription with Hook Coffee. Founded in Singapore and now shipping to Malaysia, Hook offers freshly roasted specialty coffee. To celebrate launching in Malaysia, you’ll receive a free coffee brewing kit when you subscribe to your first bag of coffee. Shipping is free until further notice.

If you don’t need the brewing kit, you can get your first subscription at a 50% discount!

Subscribe to enjoy these at RM42 (RM54 for one-off purchase):

  • Whole and ground coffee (200g)
  • 10 Drip coffee bags

You may also buy a set of 20 Nespresso compatible pods at RM30 on subscription (RM43 for one-off purchase). Gift sets start from RM60.

Head over to Hook Coffee Singapore to subscribe!

