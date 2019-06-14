Give Dad A Treat This Father’s Day

Dad: the man who cherishes you most in this world. Just like mum, his love is lifelong and unconditional. Every day should be Father’s Day, but once a year, it’s nice to celebrate dad with a grand gesture.

Here’s where you take him out for a treat this weekend!

Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Ebisu’s special five-course menu is available for lunch (12pm to 3pm) and dinner (6pm to 11pm) at RM220 nett per person. Tuck into a wild garden salad, two maki rolls (grilled eel and soft shell crab), and homemade gyoza. But do leave space for the highlight: teppanyaki grilled Angus sirloin. And, end on a sweet note with refreshing coffee jelly.

For reservations, call 03 2117 2888 or email [email protected].