Add These Trendy Words To Your Vocabulary

Keep up with the times by dropping these words into your conversations.
This article by Amanda Soh first appeared in Her World's January 2018 issue. Additional text by Adelina Tan.
All About Her
Her World
July 5, 2018
By Adelina Tan
Every generation has its own lingo — trendy words that are both social currency and a reflection of the times. If you lurk around social media long enough, or have teenagers at home, you’ll hear a word you thought you knew used in a context where it didn’t make any sense.

Wonder no more and get ‘woke’ with this guide to trendy words!

Bougie

Pronounced ‘boo-ji’, this word is often used to describe someone who is high-class and rich. It’s derived from the word ‘bourgeoisie’, which means ‘the middle class’ – a term mostly used during the French revolution.

Use it in a sentence: “Louise is so bougie as she gets a massage, facial, manicure, and pedicure every week.”

 

Slay

When the prince slays a dragon and triumphantly rescues the princesses, they run off into the sunset, living happily ever after. The word ‘slay’ denotes metaphorically killing a challenge or succeeding in doing something amazing.

Use it in a sentence: “Beyonce just slayed it once again with her new album!”

