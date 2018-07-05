Add These Trendy Words To Your Vocabulary

Every generation has its own lingo — trendy words that are both social currency and a reflection of the times. If you lurk around social media long enough, or have teenagers at home, you’ll hear a word you thought you knew used in a context where it didn’t make any sense.

Wonder no more and get ‘woke’ with this guide to trendy words!

Bougie

Pronounced ‘boo-ji’, this word is often used to describe someone who is high-class and rich. It’s derived from the word ‘bourgeoisie’, which means ‘the middle class’ – a term mostly used during the French revolution.

Use it in a sentence: “Louise is so bougie as she gets a massage, facial, manicure, and pedicure every week.”

Slay

When the prince slays a dragon and triumphantly rescues the princesses, they run off into the sunset, living happily ever after. The word ‘slay’ denotes metaphorically killing a challenge or succeeding in doing something amazing.

Use it in a sentence: “Beyonce just slayed it once again with her new album!”