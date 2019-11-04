Book Tunnel Concept at BookXcess’ 8th Store in Malaysia

Can’t get enough of books? Then, you’ll love BookXcess Sunsuria Forum! It’s Malaysia’s first-ever book tunnel concept bookstore that takes visitors on a journey of reading surrounded by half a million books.

Located at SB-1, Sunsuria Forum @ 7th Avenue in Setia Alam, this is BookXcess’ 8th store in Malaysia, and it spans across 16,000 square feet. And, you get books at 50% to 80% off recommended retail price.

What’s the attraction?

You’ll experience the eye-catching and towering circular bookshelf at the entrance. Proceed through the tunnel of bookshelves and there’s a world of books. You can expect a variety of books, from art and design to literature, fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children’s books and many more hidden gems.

The bookstore also features a comfortable workstation and reading spaces for you to browse the sample books available. Additionally, you can curl up with a great book and a cup of coffee at BookXcess’ in-store café.

There’s a children’s section where kids can play in the mini-maze and indulge in the extensive collection of children’s books. You can also find Magical Books incorporated with Augmented Reality (AR) available at the store. Featuring fifteen titles, kids will be able to see their favourite characters from Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella or The Night Before Christmas come to life.