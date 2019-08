Goji Berries

Bright red when fresh and deep ruby when dried, goji berries were used in ancient China to treat eye, liver and kidney problems. These berries have been known to help boost the immune system. Like other berries, they are packed with vitamin C and loaded with beta-carotene which promotes healthy skin.

Eat it: Raw, soaked in hot water before munching, or as an add-on to yoghurt, cereals or salads.