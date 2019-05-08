7 Ways Meghan & Harry’s Baby Is Making History

Congratulations, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on the arrival of their baby! The joyous news was just announced via the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account:
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
New dad Prince Harry, who was by his wife’s side during the birth, stepped out to confirm the happy news. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined,” he says. He also reveals that they’re “still thinking about names” for baby Sussex, who will be seventh in line to the throne.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex went into labour early “this morning” (UK time):
As we all know, Meghan’s not exactly one to follow royal tradition, so don’t expect to see her pop out of the hospital with hair and makeup on point mere hours after giving birth, a la Duchess Kate.
Here’s a look at all the ways that Meghan & Harry’s bundle of joy will make royal history:
How Baby Sussex Is Making Royal History
1. The First Biracial Heir In Over 200 Years
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
Meghan first broke tradition as the first American mixed-race royal when she married Prince Harry in 2018. The duchess was born to an African-American mother and Caucasian father. So, as the couple’s family grows, their children will continue to make history. In a 2015 essay for Elle magazine, the Duchess of Sussex wrote that she has come to “embrace” her mixed heritage, and hopes to “voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman”.
The last mixed-raced royal was Queen Charlotte in the 1800s who had 15 children.