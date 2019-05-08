7 Ways Meghan & Harry’s Baby Is Making History

Congratulations, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on the arrival of their baby! The joyous news was just announced via the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account:

The announcement says, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

New dad Prince Harry, who was by his wife’s side during the birth, stepped out to confirm the happy news. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined,” he says. He also reveals that they’re “still thinking about names” for baby Sussex, who will be seventh in line to the throne.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex went into labour early “this morning” (UK time):

The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon.https://t.co/hFq0te2Owe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

As we all know, Meghan’s not exactly one to follow royal tradition, so don’t expect to see her pop out of the hospital with hair and makeup on point mere hours after giving birth, a la Duchess Kate.

Here’s a look at all the ways that Meghan & Harry’s bundle of joy will make royal history:

