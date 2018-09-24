7 Of The Coolest Cafes In Osaka To Visit

Other than Tokyo, Osaka is fast becoming one of the top must-visit cities when going to Japan. Among the most popular tourist attractions in this city in Osaka Prefecture are Osaka Castle, Dotonburi, and Universal Studios Japan. However, when in the city, you should also visit the coolest cafes in Osaka and chill like a local.

The Coolest Cafes In Osaka As Seen On Instagram

We browsed through Instagram looking at cafes in Osaka. Here are some of the coolest cafes in Osaka that you should visit if given the chance. Some of them offer interesting menu items, while others let you enjoy a new experience. Some are decked out in interesting decor, while yet others offer beautiful views. Whatever tickles your fancy, you should definitely visit at least one of these coolest cafes in Osaka when you’re there.

Their yummy upside-down ice cream cones can be found on more than just coffee and milky or chocolatey drinks!

Address: 4-２３ Hirakata Kaminocho, Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture

Sip coffee among cactii and greenery. So pretty! It’s about 10 minutes’ walk from Dotonbori River, so get your bearings from Google Maps and make your way here when you’re in the area.

Address: Osaka Prefecture, Osaka, Nishi Ward, Minamihorie, 1 Chome−16−１

Sip coffee and munch on a filling sandwich while watching the water traffic on the Aji River with its picturesque background on the opposite side.

Address: 2 Chome-1-23 Kitahama, Chuo Ward, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

These cute sugar-dusted scones are enough to get us to French Market, but apparently the French toast is quite special, too.

Address: Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Kawaramachi, 1 Chome−4

Your companions here are said to be very wise and clever. Find out if the myth is true when you grab a cuppa here. Just be warned that you need to reserve a time slot to visit before being able to come inside later in the day, and that there is a cover charge to enter.

Address: 1 Chome-27-9 Tsukishima, Chūō, Tokyo 104-0052, Japan

This cafe is famous for its Ecopresso – you eat your cup after drinking your espresso! Talk about biodegradable.

Address: 1F Emura Building, 3-2-1Tenman, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi

Come here for the coffee, cakes, cupcakes and the Instagram-worthy facade with its boho chic washed out village cafe look!

Address: 6-14 Tondaokamachi, Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture