7 Amazing Malaysian Home Decor Brands At RIUH!

This Malaysia Day weekend, make your way to Riuh In The City for some chill time. An artisan bazaar that features local entrepreneurs, find batik shirts, leather bags, handmade jewellery and even Malaysian home decor brands to add some jazz to your abode. With the market set in the beautifully derelict (but well-maintained) old Sentul Train Depot in Sentul Wast, it’s also worth your weekend if just to explore the Kuala Lumpur heritage that was until recently closed to the public.

Of course, shopping is not the only option here if you’re not looking to buy anything. The bazaar features more than 20 food and beverage outfits serving various types of delicious street food fare, confectionary and desserts as well as heavier meals. There are also live acts to keep you entertained, as well as arts and crafts workshops where you can pick up a skill or two.

However, with more than 50 vendors taking part in this biggest installation of the event, you’ll be hard pressed not to buy anything. Especially since the wares are quite unique and you probably won’t find them anywhere else. And if you’re looking for something special for the house, you’ll want to check out the amazing Malaysian home decor brands showcasing their stuff at RIUH!

Malaysian Home Decor Brands Offering Unique Pieces

1. BA Light Artwork

Light up your life with quirky pieces from BA Light Artwork.

2. Fluffy & Co

Find heavenly-scented candles (think Rose+Honey and Coconut+Vanilla) in chic jars with wooden lids at Fluffy and Co. The top in the photo above is from another vendor at Riuh, too – Isti.Mewa.

3. Mu Objek

Update your home with concrete wares from Mu Objek.

4. Rustic Malaysia

Need something for your wall? Find it at Rustic Malaysia.

5. Kedai Bikin

Modern and minimalist yet retro with a Malaysian twist = LOVE at Kedai Bikin!

6. Thinkabelle

Find various home wares at Thinkabelle from throw pillows to wall posters to wooden artisan phone stands, all designed by owner Rachel Meau.

7. Tiny Forest

Bring calm and peacefulness in the shape of these cute-sized gardens from Tiny Forest.

Oh, don’t worry about looking for parking at the event, as there is ample space. You can also conveniently get a GRAB ride with their promotion in conjunction with the event.