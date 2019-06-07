6 Reasons Why This Penang Resort is Perfect for Parents

The kids look forward to the school holidays, but many parents will honestly admit that term breaks are stressful, because they would need to make plans to keep their restless brood productively occupied.

For this very reason, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang will make for an ideal hotel stay for a family getaway, whether for the school holidays or for the weekend. Within its first year of opening, the resort has bagged four prestigious titles at the Haute Grandeur 2018, a global hotel awards: “Best New Hotel in Malaysia”, “Best Family Resort in Malaysia”, “Best Leisure Hotel in Malaysia” and “Best Family Hotel in Malaysia”. You’ll see why!