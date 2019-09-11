Here are the 6 Malaysian social enterprises at Destination: Good!

1) Parastoo Theatre

Established in 2017 by writer and director Saleh Sepas, Parastoo Theatre features a cast of Afghan refugees in Kuala Lumpur. They exercise the interactive art of the ‘Theatre of the Oppressed’ (TO), which engages the audience into the performance, inviting them to play the role of the performer by acting out the solution to the social problem. Their goal is to bring together refugees and Malaysians in unity through frequent performances at universities and institutions, while also increasing Malaysians’ knowledge of the social issues encountered by refugees. Additionally, they hope to help refugee members gain back their confidence and relieve depression through acting.