6 Malaysian Social Enterprises at Destination: Good

Celebrate what it means to be Malaysian by supporting these enterprises and taking part in more than 30 cultural activities!
Text by Fam Mae-Z
All About Her
Her World
September 11, 2019
By Eena Sh

AirAsia Foundation launched their first social enterprise centre, Destination: Good, on the 23rd of August, 2019. The aim is to close the gap and encourage collaborations between social entrepreneurs and community-based enterprises. They’re selling over 400 goods that are sustainably and ethically made; sourcing from more than 30 social enterprises all over the ASEAN region.

Here are the 6 Malaysian social enterprises at Destination: Good!

1) Parastoo Theatre

Established in 2017 by writer and director Saleh Sepas, Parastoo Theatre features a cast of Afghan refugees in Kuala Lumpur. They exercise the interactive art of the ‘Theatre of the Oppressed’ (TO), which engages the audience into the performance, inviting them to play the role of the performer by acting out the solution to the social problem. Their goal is to bring together refugees and Malaysians in unity through frequent performances at universities and institutions, while also increasing Malaysians’ knowledge of the social issues encountered by refugees. Additionally, they hope to help refugee members gain back their confidence and relieve depression through acting.

Malaysia Day at Destination: GOOD

AirAisa Foundation, in partnership with REXKL, celebrates Malaysia Day with the ‘Made-in-Malaysia’ festival from 14th to 15th September 2019. The festival will show what makes Malaysia a diverse, melting pot of cultures with over 30 cultural activities. Take part in workshops and classes such as children’s lion dance, traditional self-defense, calligraphy, and ethnic cooking.

All images courtesy of AirAsia Foundation

