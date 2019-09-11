AirAsia Foundation launched their first social enterprise centre, Destination: Good, on the 23rd of August, 2019. The aim is to close the gap and encourage collaborations between social entrepreneurs and community-based enterprises. They’re selling over 400 goods that are sustainably and ethically made; sourcing from more than 30 social enterprises all over the ASEAN region.
Here are the 6 Malaysian social enterprises at Destination: Good!
1) Parastoo Theatre
Established in 2017 by writer and director Saleh Sepas, Parastoo Theatre features a cast of Afghan refugees in Kuala Lumpur. They exercise the interactive art of the ‘Theatre of the Oppressed’ (TO), which engages the audience into the performance, inviting them to play the role of the performer by acting out the solution to the social problem. Their goal is to bring together refugees and Malaysians in unity through frequent performances at universities and institutions, while also increasing Malaysians’ knowledge of the social issues encountered by refugees. Additionally, they hope to help refugee members gain back their confidence and relieve depression through acting.