6 Interesting Art Galleries To Visit In Klang Valley

Hands up if you’re tired of spending yet another weekend at a mall — I sure am! Known as a major shopping hub and food paradise, the Klang Valley is also an art enclave. If you haven’t already noticed, more and more art galleries and art events are popping up in this vibrant city. So, why not spend your leisure time among art? You’ll definitely learn something about the world around you, and maybe even about yourself.

Read on to find out which galleries you can visit this weekend.