6 Interesting Art Galleries To Visit In Klang Valley

Hands up if you’re tired of spending yet another weekend at a mall — I sure am! Known as a major shopping hub and food paradise, the Klang Valley is also an art enclave. If you haven’t already noticed, more and more art galleries and art events are popping up in this vibrant city. So, why not spend your leisure time among art? You’ll definitely learn something about the world around you, and maybe even about yourself.
Read on to find out which galleries you can visit this weekend.
Ilham Gallery
This public art gallery houses a wide range of Malaysian modern and contemporary art involving multi-media. Not only is admission free, but Ilham Gallery also organises programmes such as guided tours and workshops, for both school children and adults. You can also visit its unique gift store that features locally produced souvenirs, and an in-house coffee shop where you can relax and sip on a cuppa after touring the gallery. Another plus point: it’s easily accessible! Located in the heart of KLCC, the gallery is only a 2-minute walk from the Ampang Park LRT station.
Opening hours:
Tuesday – Saturday: 11 am -7 pm
Sunday: 1 am – 5 pm
Closed on Monday & Public Holidays
Address: Menara Ilham, 8, Jln Binjai, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur