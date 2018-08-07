5 Ways You Can Live Longer

Having good genes is one key determinant for you to live longer and healthier. However, genetics is only a

piece of the puzzle. While you cannot control your genes, you can control how well your genes express.

Genes account for just 25 percent of your longevity, the other 75 percent is lifestyle. It depends on how

you live. Actually, most health problems can be dealt with by adjusting your lifestyle at home.

These are 5 keys to help you live longer and healthier :

1. Healthy eating. Healthy diet is not just eating clean. First, you must vary the foods you eat. If

you eat a variety of good food, it will provide you with adequate nutrition. No single food can

apply all nutrients you need. To make sure you get all of the essential nutrients needed for

health, food variation is very important. Second, eat fewer calories. Cutting calories could do

more than just slim our waistlines. Many research shows that caloric restriction has been

linked to longer live span. They find that eating less can actually slow down the process of

aging at a cellular level. If you want to live longer, eat less.