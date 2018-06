Minimise chaos and clutter in your life

You can’t focus on yourself if you have 1001 things to attend to. Take some time to take stock of everything that’s happening in your life and figure out a plan to either eliminate the things that are bogging you down, or rearrange different aspects in your life according to priority.

“Stop trying to do a million things every day and instead, prioritize the main tasks which are most important to you and closest to what you value in life,” says Shahida Arabi, the author of The Smart Girl’s Ten Commandments For Self-Care and Self-Love, an Amazon bestseller.

What you should remove: things that can be considered as clutter in your life, which includes physical items that don’t add value to your self-development, emotional clutter and even interpersonal clutter. Is there someone toxic in your life that just gives you negative vibes? If you can’t remove them completely from your life, at least try to keep interactions with them to a minimum.