5 Similarities Between Syed Saddiq and Khairy Jamaluddin

The Member of Parliament for Muar, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman just made history after being elected Malaysia’s youngest minister ever. His predecessor, Yang Berhormat Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, tweeted his congratulations to Syed Saddiq:

“Congratulations to Syed Saddiq on his appointment as the new Youth & Sports minister. I pray that you will bring more success to (the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Malaysia).”

The outgoing new minister and the outgoing minister have both shown much support for each other over social media. It seems that they may have been cut from the same cloth, as both share a few similarities between them.

5 Facts About Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman

1. Becomes Malaysia’s Minister of Youth and Sport at the age of 25, becoming Malaysia’s youngest ever Minister and Cabinet member.

2. Is the leader of Armada, the youth arm of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

3. Is a law graduate from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, but would have continued his studies at Oxford University had he not turned down offers to pursue a Master’s Degree in Public Policy at the esteemed university in order to remain active in politics, and becoming a Member of Parliament of Malaysia.

4. Lauded as the Best Debater (ESL Category) for 3 consecutive years from 2012 until 2014 at the Australasia, Cambridge and Oxford InterVarsities Debates, he broke the record for highest scoring debater (ESL) in the history of the World Universities Debate Championship. He was also the first Asian to be appointed Chief Judge at the Cambridge InterVarsities in the United Kingdom.

5. Studied at the Royal Military College (RMC) after his PMR (Penilaian Menengah Rendah) exams.

5 Facts About Khairy Jamaluddin

1. Was the youngest minister in office when he was appointed as Minister of Youth and Sports aged 37 in 2013.

2. Was the chief of the youth wing of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) from 2009 until June 2018.

3. Studied at St Hugh’s College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Oxford University. He then completed his master’s degree in Legal and Political Theory at University College London in the United Kingdom.

4. He was selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

5. Joined the Rejimen Askar Wataniah reserve unit in 2010, and was appointed as the Commander of the 508 Regiment in 2014. He was then elevated to the rank of Brigadier General on 14 January 2015, becoming the first Cabinet minister to be awarded a military rank following various courses organised by the Territorial Army.