5 Signs Your Husband Is Having An Affair

Usually, a woman’s intuition is always right. However, sometimes stress, anxiety and various other emotions can cloud one’s judgement.

If you do spot any of these red flags, do find a good time to talk to your spouse about your concerns. Communication is key to clear up misunderstandings, as well as to make your feelings known.

1 He’s changing his appearance

Drastically changing his clothing style or appearance for no apparent reason may be a warning sign that he’s having an affair. His sudden desire to look good may be to impress other women.

2 He’s becoming distant towards you

This is the number one giveaway that he’s being unfaithful to you, because it’s hard to be emotionally invested in two people at once. Pushing you away or creating a barrier around him may indicate that he’s growing closer to someone else.

3 He’s acting guilty

When your husband buys you gifts, helps you with chores or compliments you frequently out of the blue, he could be hiding something behind your back. When a man feels guilty, he may suppress it by becoming unusually affectionate.

4 He’s being very secretive

Guilty people hide things. And the same principle can be applied in this scenario. If you husband becomes elusive about his whereabouts, starts deleting his messages and takes calls privately, something’s probably going on.

5 He’s always unavailable

Find it hard to reach your husband these days? Does he claim there was “no signal” or that his phone was turned off, when you finally do get through to him? If he’s frequently unavailable, it may be because he’s spending time with someone else.

