5 Rare Traditional Kuihs That Are Going Extinct

While there are new kuih creations every year, there are also up to 80 rare traditional kuihs from the West Coast that are unfortunately on the endangered list. If they are available, most of them could only be found in a handful of specialty shops in their origin State.

However, thanks to the initiative of Yayasan Hasanah and FriedChillies.com, these fast disappearing traditional Malay heritage kuih recipes have now been safely documented in a book called the “Projek KWIH Cookbook: Around West Coast Malaysia in 80 Kuih” and now can be made by the masses.

Here are five kuihs taken from the cookbook:

Bunga Pudak

“Originating from Kedah, this crisp kuih with a sweet coconut filling is named after the ‘Pudak’ tree and requires a skilled hand. Best eaten straight out of the oven!”

500g grated white coconut

2 tsps strawberry flavouring

¼ tsp rose pink colouring

Pinch of salt

400g sugar

500g glutinous rice flour

80-100ml water

Combine coconut, strawberry flavouring, colouring, salt and sugar together in a wok and dry-fry on low heat until it is completely dry and well incorporated. This will take approximately 45 mins. Mix glutinous rice flour with water. Heat wok on low and sift in glutinous rice flour into a thin sheet about 6 inches wide. Put a teaspoon of dried coconut filling onto the centre of sheet. The sheet will bind and become a single piece. Use a spatula to fold glutinous rice sheet into a square. Discard the powdery loose bits of flour sheet. Repeat step 3-5 with the rest of the ingredients.

Tips:

The glutinous rice flour and water mixture should still be very dry and a little lumpy, resembling breadcrumbs. Cook the flour sheet in a thick based wok. Movement should be quick and swift. Delays will cause sheet to dry up too much and become to brittle to fold.

Yayasan Hasanah from Khazanah Nasional Bhd is an impact-driven foundation that envisions a globally sustainable Malaysia with empowered communities while FriedChillies.com is an online platform that focuses on all things food through the sharing of great eating spots and delicious recipes.

