Where To Get Journaling Supplies in the Klang Valley

Journaling isn’t just a way to help with productivity. A journal is also the best pal to share your emotions with. Remember those ‘dear diary’ days? Starting your own isn’t as mind-boggling as it seems. You can get everything you need for journaling from these hobby stores in the Klang Valley. They’ve got the best paper and notebooks, as well as cute washi tapes and colourful felt pens!

Stickerrific

Don’t let the name confuse you, they definitely have more than stickers to offer. You’ll find rubber stamps, washi tapes, watercolours, calligraphy supplies, and even vintage ephemera for journaling. Stickerrific is a cosy place with a homey in-house sitting area that gathers like-minded people. Oh, did we also mention they have three really lovely adopted cats too?

Visit Stickerrific: F-85-3.1, Level 3, PJ Live Arts, 72A, Jalan Universiti, Jaya One, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor