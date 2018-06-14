Navigation

5 Easy Tips to Shop Online Safely

Enjoy peace of mind while making purchases on the internet.
All About Her
Her World
June 14, 2018
By Adelina Tan
1 of 3

With more brands becoming available on the internet, it’s more appealing than ever to shop online. Throw in discounts and the convenience of armchair-shopping, and there’s all the more reason to click ‘buy’.

But, before finalising the purchase, it’s good to know that you’re not in for an unpleasant surprise. Check out these tips for shopping online safely, as shared by Fortinet,  a leading cyber security company.

1. Shop via a secure wireless network

Free public WiFi can be a real lifesaver (and boredom-buster), but it’s not so great for sensitive transactions such as paying for your new top or that virtual bag of groceries.

Watch out: It’s easy for criminals to intercept a free public connection and steal your credit card information, passwords and other personal data.

1 of 3

More Related Stories
5 Easy Tips to Shop Online Safely
Her Inspirasi
Play and WIN Amazing Prizes!
To celebrate the launch of HER Inspirasi website, join in the fun and play the memory card game to win...