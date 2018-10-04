5 Cool Reasons This Should Be Your Next Luxurious Holiday Destination

Nestled along Port Dickson’s pristine Pasir Panjang beach and overlooking the Straits of Melaka, Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson is unlike any other beach resort.

Here are the top five reasons why:

The resort is fashioned in the shape of our national flower, the hibiscus. Like seriously! Comprising a collection of 117 tower rooms and 522 water villas, the water villas stretch to almost 1.2 km from the beach to the furthest unit out at sea. Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson holds not one, but two Guinness World Records. One for “The most overwater villas in a single resort” and the other, “The most swimming pools in a resort”. There are 522 water villas and each of the pool villas (including those located onshore) is equipped with its own private pool and adjacent to it is your very own private steam room. The tallest fountain in Malaysia is also located in this resort – guess you didn’t know that! It stands at a mighty 400 feet in the sea, near Premium Pool Villas that make up the hibiscus petals. The Executive Pool Villa, which is located close to the main building, is fitted with a transparent glass panel for underneath seawater viewing. How cool is that?! Privacy is one of the hallmarks of luxury and Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson has clearly put a lot of thought into the design of its villas. Every unit of the Sky Pool Villas faces the Straits of Melaka, so you’re assured of full privacy. The Panorama Pool Villas, which are located on the style of the hibiscus, face away from walkways and you also won’t find other units facing your pool directly.

There is so much more awesomeness for you to discover at Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson. For further details or to make a booking, go to www.lexishibiscuspd.com/en/home.

All photos courtesy of Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson.