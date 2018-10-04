Navigation

5 Cool Reasons This Should Be Your Next Luxurious Holiday Destination

No need to travel far to enjoy a luxe beach vacay. Just venture 120km out of KL!
October 4, 2018
By Aileen Chow

Nestled along Port Dickson’s pristine Pasir Panjang beach and overlooking the Straits of Melaka, Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson is unlike any other beach resort.

An aerial view of the breathtaking Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson

Here are the top five reasons why:

  1. The resort is fashioned in the shape of our national flower, the hibiscus. Like seriously! Comprising a collection of 117 tower rooms and 522 water villas, the water villas stretch to almost 1.2 km from the beach to the furthest unit out at sea.
  2. Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson holds not one, but two Guinness World Records. One for “The most overwater villas in a single resort” and the other, “The most swimming pools in a resort”. There are 522 water villas and each of the pool villas (including those located onshore) is equipped with its own private pool and adjacent to it is your very own private steam room.
  3. The tallest fountain in Malaysia is also located in this resort – guess you didn’t know that! It stands at a mighty 400 feet in the sea, near Premium Pool Villas that make up the hibiscus petals.
  4. The Executive Pool Villa, which is located close to the main building, is fitted with a transparent glass panel for underneath seawater viewing. How cool is that?!
  5. Privacy is one of the hallmarks of luxury and Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson has clearly put a lot of thought into the design of its villas. Every unit of the Sky Pool Villas faces the Straits of Melaka, so you’re assured of full privacy. The Panorama Pool Villas, which are located on the style of the hibiscus, face away from walkways and you also won’t find other units facing your pool directly.

There is so much more awesomeness for you to discover at Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson. For further details or to make a booking, go to www.lexishibiscuspd.com/en/home.

All photos courtesy of Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson.

 

Premium Pool Villa - Pool View (1200 x 800)

Premium Pool Villa

Perched on the hibiscus petal area, each Premium Pool Villa measures 872 sq ft (81 sq m) and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows for that spacious feeling.

Room - Premium Pool Villa (1985 x 1325)

Interior of Premium Pool Villa

Each Premium Pool Villa is furnished with two luxurious king-size beds amidst modern amenities.

FC. Accommodation - Sky Pool Villa_Pool View (ii) (1772 x 1182)

Sky Pool Villa

Located onshore in the main building, the Sky Pool Villas offer a view of the seafront. Each unit is fitted with a private pool and steam room for maximum relaxation. A distinct advantage of the Sky Pool Villas is that every unit faces the Straits of Melaka, offering full privacy.

LexSpa 03 (1800 x 1200)

Lex Spa

Located on Level 2 of the main building, unwind in a session of healing for your body, mind and soul in one of Lex Spa’s warm-toned private rooms. Choose from an indulgent menu of massage and beauty treatments to rejuvenate your body and delight your senses.

Facilities - Roselle Coffee House (1476 x 1108)

Roselle Coffee House

This vibrant all-day-dining restaurant offers a great selection of culinary treats with its buffet breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend hi-tea.

Beach banana boat 3 (1840 x 1228)

Beach & Water Activities

Just because you’re in a luxe resort doesn’t mean you can’t have some crazy fun in the sun! Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson offers a wide range of beach and water activities like the very popular banana boat, jet ski, kayak and water volleyball on the beach.

While you’re there, be sure to enjoy a splashing time at Water JPark, which is located just off the beach on Hibiscus Walk. Go for the ultimate adrenaline rush on the 8m-high Super Slider or try the Spinner, Iceberg, Mini Slider and Paddle Board.

