5 Amazing Co-working Spaces in Klang Valley

With more co-working spaces sprouting up in Klang Valley, working remotely no longer means isolation at home — and ending up on the couch.

These co-working spaces are equipped with the facilities of an office, providing flexibility and a conducive working environment. All these make them a popular choice for all, from start-ups and freelancers to large organisations who rent out an entire floor.

WeWork

Situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, WeWork is a perfect five-floored co-working hub for global enterprises, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and start-ups and freelancers. With 425 spaces in 100 cities, what we like about Wework is its bright and airy concept. Replacing walls between the rooms with glass, the space receives ample natural light. This is known to enhance creativity and focus. Oh, and did we mention it’s just walking distance from both Dang Wangi LRT Station and Raja Chulan Monorail Station?

Amenities: High-speed internet, 24/7 building access, IT support, office supplies, daily cleaning, bike storage, meeting rooms, pantry, printers, coffee, mail and package handling,and private phone booths.

