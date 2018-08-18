4 Ways You Can Learn To Put Yourself First

It’s a common misconception that to put yourself first means you’re being selfish when in fact, the opposite is true. “To put yourself first does not equate to selfishness, as long as your priorities are set right and you’re not neglecting the family,” explains Dr Gurdeep Grewal, a psychiatrist from The Mind Faculty.

When you start to love and take care of yourself, you become a better person, parent and partner who can be relied on.

Set goals for yourself

While it’s important to think about your children’s future, it’s crucial to set goals for yourself too. Have you been thinking about taking up a yoga class to keep your body fit? Or going on a holiday with your friends? Stop feeling guilty abut putting yourself first and finding reasons not to do it. Achieving your goals leads to a happier you – and a happier you is going to bring contentment to the people around you.

Learn to say no

When things are just too much for you to handle, before you burn out, learn to say no to what matters the least. Setting boundaries isn’t being defeatist or weak; it’s about knowing what’s good for you and what isn’t. Don’t take on more than you can handle, and learn to delegate tasks when you’re pressed for time.

Make time for yourself

Sit down and think about this: when was the last time you actually made time for yourself? When was the last time you did something that you enjoy? It doesn’t matter if you only have 15 minutes or the entire day; do something you like to make yourself feel rejuvenated. You deserve the break!

Take care of your body

Perhaps the most important of all, keep your body (and mind) in the pink of health. Though it may seem like a simple task, many of us tend to neglect our health when taking care of others. Think about this, if your health takes a beating, will you be able to help someone else? Be at your best by exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

