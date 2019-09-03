4 Things You Can Do To Speak With More Confidence

Practise, Practise, Practise

Rehearsing a speech or presentation before you give one is very important – winging it is not a recommended tactic. Practising multiple times will encourage you to relax, especially because you

will start to ask yourself questions like: When is a good time to pause for effect? How is my vocal variety? Am I being engaging for effect? All of these things will prepare you for the big day.

Start With Small Groups

Going from practising in front of the mirror to a large group of people can be too much for someone who is uncomfortable speaking in front of a small group of people, whether that’s your friends, family or some of your work mates. Speaking in front of people you are familiar with is the first stepping stone to building the courage to speak before people you don’t know. And as you become more confident, speaking in front of larger groups becomes easier.