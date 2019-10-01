4 Simple Ways to Decorate Your House With Plants

Safe and clean indoor air is very vital for our health, which we often overlook. A NASA study on clean air proves that house plants can be the natural and effective air filter you need at home to remove toxic agents and neutralize the health problems resulting from poor ventilation. So, if you refuse to splurge on air purifiers, why not spruce up your home décor with houseplants? Not only do they automatically freshen up the air, they’re also visually pleasing and lower your stress level!

What are the ideal indoor plants?

When moving nature indoors, you want to make sure your choice of plants are those that are especially hardy — especially when you’re like me and not blessed with a green thumb. Here are some of the common houseplants you can pick from.

Remember: if you have young kids and pets at home, always check beforehand if these plants are toxic to your loved ones!

Pothos Ivy Rubber Plant Snake Plant Asparagus Fern Fiddle Leaf Fig Philodendron

READ: CREATE A ZEN BEDROOM IN 3 STEPS USING ONLY IKEA

Décor ideas with houseplants