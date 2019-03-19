4 Self-Love Lessons I Picked Up From The Supparetreat

The Supparetreat by Sarah Lian, which was held at the Tanjong Jara Resort in January, was a lot of things to the women who had attended it. The three-day retreat themed ‘Ignite’, was part activity, part talk, part meditation, with a focus on what our potentials were, as an individual, and together, as women. Suffice to say that we left the retreat with new friendships, appreciation for what women can achieve when they banded together, and with a sense of renewed enthusiasm for life.

As for me, I discovered self-love. Now, I have done a lot of things in the name of self-love, but I can’t say if any of those things truly did contribute to me caring for myself in the holistic sense. Perhaps, I knew what self-love really stood for, and for some reasons, I was evading it. But the three days at the retreat managed to push me to acknowledge it, and put things in motion.

So, here are the 4 major self-love lessons I learnt from the retreat: