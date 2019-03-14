3 Reasons To Join An All-Women Retreat

All-girl pow-wows and fantastic duos are the stuff of books and films. There’s Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. Hidden Figures. Legally Blonde. Thelma & Louise. And that’s just to name a few.

The empowerment and sense of belonging that comes with having good female friends cannot be overstated.

This is what I came to realise recently at the Supparetreat at Tanjong Jara Resort. Based on my experience, here’s why I think joining an all-women retreat could help to put the groove back in your life.

Connecting With Yourself

OK, I have to admit I went to the retreat more out of curiosity than a burning desire to fix something in my life. Yes, I do want to progress in my career. Be better at what I do. Have the courage to go after some of the really scary stuff — like overcoming the fear of rejection to finally write a book.

But ya know, I didn’t feel like anything was wrong in my life. I’ve made peace with being single and independent. And I was trying things that I’d been wanting to do for a while, like signing up for dance classes.

However, in hindsight, I’d just buried some of that past hurt. Which I found out when I looked deep within myself and opened up to my newfound sisterhood. This was possible because Supparetreat created a safe, judgement-free space for sharing. There’s just something about being relaxed and in nature that frees up your heart and mind.

There was no shame in being vulnerable — only acceptance, love, and healing. And if didn’t feel like the right time to lay bare your soul, that was alright too.