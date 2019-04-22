3 Event Spaces That Could Be Perfect For Your Next Soiree

Thinking of throwing a memorable party or hosting a special event, but don’t have the perfect location for it? Here are 3 new event spaces for hire in Kuala Lumpur and Kelana Jaya that you can consider, just for something different than the usual.

Robson 7, Taman Persiaran Desa

Located on Jalan Robson (off Jalan Syed Putra), Kuala Lumpur, the event space at Robson 7 is attached to its 5-floor office complex and co-working space. Taking into account both indoors and outdoors, Robson 7 offers up to 5200 sq ft of space. With the attached office and co-working space, it’s really ideal for small businesses and those who are interested to turn their hobbies into businesses. The event space makes a great display space or weekend art market location, especially with easy access to parking and being close to a major highway. Moreover, what Robson 7 offers that is different than other rental venues is that they work with partners that can provide the services you might need for your event. This includes videography, photography, branding, content, visuals, illustration and packaging design services by Creative Match; customised cakes, party or wedding planning, event organising and dessert buffet by Angie’s Cakes; and even a fitness instructor that can provide group training, corporate physical fitness programs, physical team building activity programs and even bootcamps for your colleagues, should you want to organise an office team building event here.

To find out more, check out their Facebook page here.