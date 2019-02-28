3 Best Ways To Fight A Cold

The study

In Barrett’s study, cold sufferers were split into four groups—one group was given no pills, a second and third group were each given Echinacea or a placebo but were not told which pill they received, and a fourth group was given Echinacea and was told it was Echinacea. Each participant was asked to rate the effectiveness of the medicinal herb Echinacea.

The results were surprising: The illnesses of people who believed in Echinacea and received pills were considerably shorter and less severe—regardless of whether or not the pills contained Echinacea.

What does that mean? “A positive outlook matters,” says Barrett. If someone believes a cold remedy works, it just might. No one knows for sure why. Barrett says that the manner in which the brain stimulates healing mechanisms through positive expectations is not entirely understood. But this certainly helps explain why there is a seemingly endless list of pharmaceuticals, alternative treatments, and quirky home remedies for treating the common cold.

As a practicing family doctor, Barrett strongly encourages the use of non-pharmaceutical cold remedies. That doesn’t have to mean popping Echinacea or messing around with essential oils, though. There are a few no-fail practices you can call on to help fight your cold (in addition to that positive mindset, of course.

