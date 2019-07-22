20 Life Hacks You Never Knew You Needed

Wish you have more than 24 hours a day, just so you get to finish all your work and also the tedious house chores? We might not be able to grant your wish, but keep these life hacks and useful tips up your sleeves to make your dreaded chores easier!

Photo Credit: Guidepost

Peel like a Pro

Do you know? It’s easier to peel potatoes after they’re boiled. Make a long, circular cut in the skin before putting them in the water, then, once cooked, give them a light squeeze and they’ll pop out of their jackets.

Last-minute icing sugar

Put 150g granulated sugar in a strong blender or spice grinder with 2 teaspoons cornflour and pulse till finely powdered. You can leave out the cornflour but the icing sugar will clump if kept for any time.

Cold as Ice

To make a reusable, flexible icepack, combine 2 cups water with 1 cup methylated spirits in a ziplock bag, push out excess air and freeze. Be sure to double – bag before use, to prevent leaks.

Smart Swap

If you find yourself without buttermilk for a recipe, put 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar into a measuring cup, fill with whole milk to make 1 cup, leave for 5-10 minutes; stir and use.

Pit with ease

Use a reusable plastic or metal drinking straw to push the seeds neatly from fresh dates, especially if you plan to stuff them.

Portion Control

When you don’t need a whole bunch of spring (green) onions, chop the leftovers finely and freeze in a small, clean soft drink bottle – then just shake out what you need next time.

All rise

Prevent berries or choc chips from sinking to the bottom of a cake by sprinkling them over the batter in the tin just before baking, pressing them lightly with a spatula.

Garden a-peel

Don’t throw away banana skins. Instead, chop, cover with water, steep for three days, then drain and use the ‘tea’ as a nutrient-rich plant fertilizer. Put used skins in your compost or worm farm.