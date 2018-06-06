10 Ways to Start a No Gadget Lifestyle

No gadget, no worries! Take a break from your gadget for at least an hour daily or weekly. We’ve listed 10 activities you can do without smartphones and tablets!

Get crafty.

Crafting is said to help ease stress and keep you mindful. Some people even compare it to yoga, as it brings you almost into a meditative state when you focus on your craft.

Tend a garden

Direct contact with soil is believed to help build your immune system. Get the whole family involved in starting your own veggie patch at home.

Cook with a recipe book

Put aside your mobile phone and pull out your trusty cookbook. This way, you won’t have to worry about not finding a recipe you once saw on Google, or your phone battery dying.

Teach kids old-school games

Bring out the congkak (you can purchase them at toy stores) or make your own batu seremban (five stone) and challenge your kids to an old-school games battle. It’ll help to strengthen their motor skills, as these games challenge them to co-ordinate their movements.