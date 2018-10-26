10 Reasons Why We Love The Brand-New Huawei Mate20

The Weekly was very recently in London for the launch of the highly anticipated new HUAWEI Mate20 series smartphones. Let’s just skip the techie details and numbers and alphabets mumbo jumbo – what we can guarantee you is that the Mate20 has the most powerful camera (on a smartphone) in the world right now and with the biggest battery capacity available. No doubt about that.

The HUAWEI Mate20 series is comprised of four models: the Mate20, Mate20 Pro, Mate20 X and Porsche Design Mate20 RS. We’ll just talk about the first two.

By the way, it goes on sale in Malaysia tomorrow. Pop over to Pavilion KL to check it out at the sales launch! Click here for details.

Here’s a quick low-down of why we love it so much!