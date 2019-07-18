Yuna’s Must-Haves for Good Vibes Festivals 2019

HW: What are your three fashion must-haves for Good Vibes Festival?

Yuna: For me, it’ll be a really nice fanny-pack for a festival. Let’s see, of course, if I’m performing obviously I’m going to bring my music kit, which is my microphone, my in-ears, and everything, but if you’re talking about fashion, I think I would wear a pair of boots, and I think a light jacket, because it gets really cold at Good Vibes at night. I love jackets that kind are like colour symbols, something that pops you know, so yeah.

HW: So, do you think your style has changed over the past few years? How much has it changed, and in what way?

Yuna: It definitely has changed a lot. I think it also comes with style and personality. I guess as you grow older, you can’t really stay the same — I’m not 17 years old anymore. So yeah, my style has definitely changed. I think I’m braver in terms of trying out new styles. I love bright colours and I like weird things now. I’m able to enjoy fashion a whole lot more without worrying about what people think. So, I think that that’s the most important way, the best way to enjoy having your own style, like for the

first time/there are times where (note: couldn’t really hear what she was saying here) I like to have a sophisticated look for certain events, so yeah.

HW: Cool! So was that the style you were going for your video and photoshoots, when it comes to your new album, Rouge? Or is there a specific style that you’re looking at for that album?

Yuna: I think for the album, I wanted to be a little bit more colourful. I know that the album is called, “Rouge”, so everything is red, so I try to stay true to the theme. I love the colour red, but once in awhile, I like to kind of play around with other colours. I love neon pink right now, or neon yellow, and just kinda like have fun with all the neons, and I love that the trend today is going back to the early 2000s because that was when I was a teenager, I remember thinking that I was too young to wear that style, but now it’s a great time for us. There was the problem where you were too young to wear it or “I’ll look weird”, but now it’s just like I’m all for it. Like the ’90s, the late ’90s, the early 2000’s trend.

HW: So is that going to be your style for Good Vibes as well? Do we get to see you in platform boots and neon?

Yuna: I think you’ll see me in red — I wish I could wear neon, but Good Vibes is gonna be part of my ‘Rouge’ tour, so we already have wardrobe all set up. I think I’m gonna go up in red. It’s really exciting!