Yuna’s Must-Haves for Good Vibes Festival 2019

HW: What are your three fashion must-haves for Good Vibes Festival?

Yuna: “For me, it’ll be a really nice fanny-pack. Let’s see, of course, if I’m performing obviously I’m going to bring my music kit, which is my microphone, my in-ears, and everything. But if you’re talking about fashion, I think I would wear a pair of boots, and I think a light jacket, because it gets really cold at Good Vibes at night. I love jackets that are kind of like colour symbols; something that pops, you know, so yeah.”

HW: Do you think your style has changed over the past few years? How much has it changed, and in what way?

Yuna: “It definitely has changed a lot. I think it also comes with style and personality. As you grow older, you can’t really stay the same — I’m not 17 years old anymore. I think I’m braver in terms of trying out new styles. I love bright colours and I like weird things now. I’m able to enjoy fashion a whole lot more without worrying about what people think.”

HW: Cool! So was that the style you were going for in your music video and photos for the new album, Rouge?

Yuna: “I think for the album, I wanted to be a little bit more colourful. I know that the album is called Rouge, so everything is red, and I try to stay true to the theme. I love the colour red, but once in awhile, I like to play around with other colours. I love neon pink right now, or neon yellow, and just kinda like having fun with all things neon. And I love that the trend today is going back to the early 2000s because that was when I was a teenager. I remember thinking, then, that I was too young to wear that style or I’d look weird. But now, I’m all for it.”

HW: Is that going to be your style for Good Vibes as well? Do we get to see you in platform boots and neon?

Yuna: “I think you’ll see me in red — I wish I could wear neon, but Good Vibes is part of my ‘Rouge’ tour, so we already have wardrobe all set up. I think I’m gonna go up in red. It’s really exciting!”