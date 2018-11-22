Your Must Buy Beauty Items This Black Friday Sale

Running out of your makeup items or in need of the perfect gift this coming Christmas? Fret not as we’ve got you covered. From your favourite brands to the perfect gift sets to snatch this coming big sale, we’ve helped you narrow it down and we hope you love our top picks.

Get ready to indulge yourself in skincare goodness, smelling like Christmas and looking festively gorgeous all holiday long!

1. Sephora Once Upon A Night Palette – Face Palette

This blockbuster palette lets your creativity run wild and create endless sensational looks. Composed of 130 shades for the eyes, brows, face and lips, mixing different textures – powder and cream, as well as different finishes – matte, satin or shimmery for different looks. This season’s palette includes two holographic shades and two helpful tutorials for creating enchanting looks. During the Black Friday sale, everything on www.sephora.my is 15% off!

2. Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple Body Wash & Bubble Bath

Let Bath & Body Works set you in the Christmas spirit and let the air be filled with scents of red apple, winter rose petals, candied orange, maple leaf & fresh cinnamon as you shower away or soak and pamper yourself in a cooling bubble bath with this Christmas must-have.

3. FOREO Luna Play Plus

A waterproof facial cleansing device that gently removes and cleanses off dead skin cells, and lifts away dirt, oil and makeup residue. It also helps to refine, brighten, and even out the complexion of your skin. With all of the out and about this holiday season, achieve thorough cleansing with FOREO.

4. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette

Your go-to eyeshadow palette with 12 shades of highly pigmented mattes and shimmering metallics with tones of ivory, coppers and plums to the most intense black cherry tones. A palette every girl dreams of and a definite must-add to your makeup collection. If it’s your first time ordering on the Urban Decay Malaysia website, get a 10% discount with the promo code ‘WELCOME’.

5. Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Mist

Victoria’s Secret signature and mos- loved fragrance showers you with a lovely mix of scents of passion fruits, peonies and vanilla orchids. The right fragrance for a women with an attitude yet sweet on the inside.

6. Tarte Pineapple Of My Eye Collector’s Set (Limited Edition)

Work your way with this palette through its 24 exclusive new shades, ranging from bright and bold colours to soft and shimmery finishes. Then, complete your look with Amazonian clay blushes, bronzer, highlighter that will light up your facial feature then wing your eyes up with the Deluxe Sex Kitten eyeliner and top your lips with a matte nude lips. Get this from Sephora.