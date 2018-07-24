Your Guide To Acids

As acids are not all equal, make the most of their benefits by knowing what’s best for your skin.
The Acid:
Salicylic
Your Skin Condition:
Acne-Prone, Congested
Acne’s number one enemy, salicylic acid is a beta hydroxyl acid with a structure that’s more oil soluble, so it can penetrate deep into your pores. Once the acid penetrates, a part of it disrupts the ‘glue’ that holds your skin cells together, letting it clear trapped oil and dirt. As this acid is potent and can be quite drying, it’s best to use it sparingly.
Try Bioderma Hydrabio Essence Lotion, RM97