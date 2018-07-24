Navigation

Your Guide To Acids

How well do you know your (beauty) acids?
This article first appeared in Her World June 2017. Text by Jolin Lee.
As acids are not all equal, make the most of their benefits by knowing what’s best for your skin.

The Acid:    

Salicylic

Your Skin Condition:

Acne-Prone, Congested

Acne’s number one enemy, salicylic acid is a beta hydroxyl acid with a structure that’s more oil soluble, so it can penetrate deep into your pores. Once the acid penetrates, a part of it disrupts the ‘glue’ that holds your skin cells together, letting it clear trapped oil and dirt. As this acid is potent and can be quite drying, it’s best to use it sparingly.

Try Bioderma Hydrabio Essence Lotion, RM97

