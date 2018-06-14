Create World Cup-Inspired Makeup Looks

The highly anticipated World Cup tournament is finally back again this year and we are super excited for it! We are sure you are just as excited as we are so why not show support for your favourite country through makeup? This way you won’t necessarily need the football jersey or flag and you get to put your own twist to show your love.

You can start by creating or combining the colours of the country flag to your eyes and lips. For example, like in the photo above, where England’s red and white are blended for a sublte effect, or like in the picture below, where a simple yet sweet gradient eyeshadow is applied, following the Brazilian flag. If you want a more sophisticated look or make your eye shadow colours pop, you can also add winged eyeliner. Coloured or glitter eyeliner would also add to the festive look.

As for lips, you can always go bold with lipsticks in shades of blue, yellow, green or even metallic and glossy coloured lips in red, silver or even black. For example, you can opt for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick in Ya Dig?! which is a subtle and sweet light blue. With a wide range of colours available in lipstick these days, you can choose any colour according to the country you’re supporting. Go wild as the World Cup only happens once every four years.

We’ve also listed a few products you could grab to achieve these World Cup makeup looks. We hope you like them!