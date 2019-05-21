Navigation

Your Go-To Makeup With Skincare Benefits

Enlist double agents that provide more than just colour and coverage.
May 21, 2019
By Stephanie De Souza

In this age of cosmetics with high-tech engineering you can expect to glean more than just one benefit in a product. Here are our top picks for makeup that offers skincare benefits in one step. Not only is it time saving but these products are also great if you’re always on-the-go.

Treat your skin while giving it a pop of colour with makeup which provides great skin care benefits down below.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Glow, RM187

This loose powder does a wonderful job of highlighting the skin with beautiful gold specks and blurring fine lines. It also contains soybean oil, a powerful antioxidant to protect the skin from free radicals.

