Your Go-To Makeup With Skincare Benefits

In this age of cosmetics with high-tech engineering you can expect to glean more than just one benefit in a product. Here are our top picks for makeup that offers skincare benefits in one step. Not only is it time saving but these products are also great if you’re always on-the-go.
Treat your skin while giving it a pop of colour with makeup which provides great skin care benefits down below.
Also read: Gym-Friendly Beauty Products For Your Workout
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Glow, RM187
This loose powder does a wonderful job of highlighting the skin with beautiful gold specks and blurring fine lines. It also contains soybean oil, a powerful antioxidant to protect the skin from free radicals.