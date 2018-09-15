YOUR GO TO ANTI-POLLUTION BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Did you know that even the air in closed areas and white lights here in Malaysia is worst than the air outside? But fret not as these beauty brands help you to not only protect your skin but also provide hydration, leaving you with protected, well-moisturised and radiant looking skin.

Anti-Pollution Beauty Products To Save Your Skin

Antioxidants like vitamin C and E help provide electrons to stabilise free radicals, taking in the damage for regular cells. Hence, it is good to find products that contain these vitamins or fruits such as berries, which works just as well. Here are some anti-pollution beauty products you can, and should get, and save your skin!

1. Melvita Witch Hazel Floral Water, RM138 (200ml)

This lovely witch hazel water contains powerful antioxidants of dried leaves and flowers to eliminate free radicals as well as soothe redness. Great for those prone to acne or are facing acne or pimple troubles.

2. Aesop Skin Protective Facial Lotion SPF30, RM191 (50ml)

Green Tea and Vitamin E is infused in this hydrating moisturiser with anti-oxidants while it protects your skin from damaging effects of UV rays as well.

3. Philosophy Take A Deep Breath Night Oil-Free Detoxifying Gel-Balm, RM180 (60ml)

Filled with barley leaf extract, vitamins and amino acids, this balm hydrates and detoxifies you skin as you sleep while protecting your skin from free radicals.

4. Urban Decay All Nighter Pollution Protection Environmental Defense Makeup Setting Spray, RM160 (118ml)

For makeup junkies, it is even more important for you to apply anti-pollution defense whether it be before or after applying your makeup. Try so with this setting spray that not only protects against free radical damage, but helps makeup stay on for long lasting hours.

5. Caudalie Vine[Activ] 3-in-1 Moisturiser, RM195 (40ml)

This triple-function moisturiser helps to maintain skin radiance, boost collagen and balance production while protecting your skin from oxidative stress. It can deliver up to eight hours of anti-pollution protection.

6. This Works In Transit Pollution Shield Facial Mist, RM141 (60ml)

This multi-function facial mist doesn’t just protect your skin from pollution but also helps to prevents ageing and hydrates your skin while keeping your makeup intact throughout the day. Adding to that, it helps the skin calm redness and irritation on one’s skin.