The Wonderful World Of Margherita Missoni

One of the top fashion names in the world, Missoni is best known for their iconic zigzag design on chic knitwear. In the highly competitive fashion world of today, it is one of the few luxury brands still wholly owned and fully run by the founders’ family.

Missoni had its humble beginnings in 1953. In a village outside Milan, Ottavio and Rosita Missoni started a workshop producing knitwear. Over the next two decades, the Missoni brand prospered and steadily gained influence in the world of high-end fashion. In 1996, Ottavio and Rosita handed the reins of the business to their children, Vittorio, Luca and Angela.

Born to Angela Missoni in 1983, Margherita Maccapani Missoni lived a life deeply ensconced in her family. Asked about her first memory of her childhood, she quipped, “Since I grew up with such a large family who was always combining work and play, my first memories were going to my grandmother’s who had a house right by the factory. It was always amazing spending time together.” One would naturally imagine or assume that Margherita would become a designer herself – in 2009 she took on a formal role at the label’s design department.

Being a creative and independent soul, Margherita decided to carve her own niche and left her role at Missoni. Channelling her creative aspirations and entrepreneurial spirit into a new childrenswear brand she founded from scratch, the Margherita Kids collection’s comfortable yet highly fashionable designs found a following very quickly and became a go-to brand among sartorially savvy parents.

As the Global Explorer for The Luxury Collection Hotels and Resorts, Margherita has designed a limited-edition children’s backpack in collaboration with the brand. She tells us about the inspiration behind the backpack’s fun design.