Why You Should Be Using An Ocean-Friendly Sunscreen

Yes, your sunscreen can be toxic for the ocean and the life it holds within. According to Dr Craig A. Downs, Ph.D., executive director of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory, ingredients like oxybenzone can break down corals — causing it to lose its nutrients, turn ghostly white (bleaching) and in many cases, die.

Your sunscreen may even disrupt their reproductive ability, so no new corals will grow and spread out from the affected area. But it’s not only damaging to marine life, as oxybenzone can also take a toll on our health (studies have linked the chemical to endocrine disruption).

Take a look at the video below to understand the dangers:

Ingredients to avoid:

Oxybenzone (also labelled as benzophenone-3) Octinoxate (also labelled as omethoxycinnamate [OMC], parsol, and escalol) Parabens Octocrylene

Your ocean-friendly alternative:

Look for non-nano zinc oxide or titanium oxide sunscreens. Avoid aerosol sunscreens altogether too since they have smaller particles — enough to penetrate the corals. Wear sun-protective clothing. From sunglasses to rash guards, imagine how many bottles of sunscreen you’ll save on, since you’d be applying it only on exposed skin.

For a full list of ingredients to avoid for a reef-friendly experience in the ocean, visit www.haereticus-lab.org/protect-land-sea-certification/.