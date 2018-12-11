Where To Get Sun Protective Clothing

We did a post on ocean-friendly sunscreen a few months back (click here to read) so here we tell you where you can get sun protection clothes for days when you are out and about, doesn’t matter if you’re by the beach or not — we could use all the protection we can get from those UV rays.

Uniqlo

For over than 65 years, UNIQLO has offered premium quality and high performance clothing. It is no surprise that they have developed sun protective materials that are comfortable daywear. We’d love to recommend you their UV Cut collection with materials that filter out 90% of ultra violet rays. So not only do you protect your skin, but also be extra stylish!

Website: https://www.uniqlo.com/my/store/

Instagram: @uniqlomyofficial