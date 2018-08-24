What The Symbols On Beauty Products Mean

Have you ever noticed small symbols on the packaging of your beauty and cosmetics products and wonder what they mean? We decode some of the most common symbols on beauty products for you here.

Symbols For The Actual Product

Some symbols tell you the expiry dates of the product. Some indicate the shelf life of the product, meaning it expires after a certain time after the day it was manufactured. Meanwhile, others denote its expiry date after the product is opened. You might find these symbols on either the packaging of the product, or on the box it came in.

Period After Opening: When you see an illustration of an opened jar, with a number in the drawing followed by the letter M, this shows how long you have before the product goes bad. The M stands for “month” while the number indicates how many months.

Thus, in the image above, the expiry date for the product is 12 months after opening.

Open Flame: This means that the product is flammable and should be kept away from flames and high heat. Usually, products like hair spray, perfume or nail polish would have flammable ingredients like alcohol or propellant gas.

Refer to Insert: An illustration of a hand pointing on a notebook means that you can find more information about the product in the insert in the packaging box.

Symbols For Packaging Information

Some symbols on your products will tell you information about how environmentally-friendly it is.

The Recycling Symbol: When you see the familiar 3-arrows-forming-a-triangle sign, this usually means that the package is recyclable.

Number in Recycling Triangle: If there is a number inside the recycling triangle, this denotes the type of material of the packaging. This makes it easier to categorise as the recycling plant.

The following numbers indicate the material of the packaging and the best way to recycle it:-

1: Polyethylene terephthalate (PETE)

2: High Density Polyethene (HDPE)

3: Polyvinyl Chloride (V) – not recyclable

4: Low Density Polyethene (LDPE) – not easy to recycle

5: Polypropylene (PP) – not recyclable at the moment

6: Polystyrene (PS) – not recyclable

7: Other – not recyclable

Basically, look for symbols with the number 1 or 2 if you want to recycle the packaging.

The “Green Dot”: Sometimes, you might come upon a product with a sign showing two arrows making a circle. Although it may not come in this colour, the Green Dot shows that the company engages a recovery and recycling organisation to manage their packaging waste in an ecologically-responsible manner.

The Leaping Bunny sign: You should jump for joy if you see this symbol as it means that the product is free from animal-testing.

Other than these symbols, you’ll also see symbols that proclaim how environmentally-friendly the product is. Usually, these would contain text that let you know their status. This includes signs like “Organic”, “Eco-Certified”, “Natural Products Association Certified” and “Cosme Bio”, which means that between 95% to 100% of the product must be of natural origins.

Hopefully, this brief guideline about symbols on beauty products will help you choose your cosmetics and beauty products better.