What Happens When Beauty Meets Innovation?

To progress in life and achieve things far greater than we can imagine is to keep innovating one self. Just like the beauty innovations that keeps reinventing the way we think about it. With CTS’ 2nd anniversary campaign, ‘Where Beauty Meets Innovation’, celebrates and encourages women from all walks of life to keep innovating and changing it up in every situation or opportunities – unraveling the beauty within you.

Celmonze’s innovation

As technology advances, so does the beauty industry. One of the beauty innovations that we would like to highlight is the Appelution treatments to help regenerate and restore your skin to its youthfulness. It is a non-invasive (needle-free) treatment but it will deliver potent ingredients at a high pressure from the pistol down to the deepest level of your epidermis. This innovative facial treatment is to help women overcome five different skin concerns, such as dehydration, sagging, dull skin, pores, and pigmentation.