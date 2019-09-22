Navigation

Fashion Personality: Fern Chua on Wearable Art

Fashion writer and stylist, Nadhirah, chats with two of the most sought-after local designers who create works of art that can be worn.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
September 22, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Fern Chua, founder of FERN

Known for luxurious and modern resort wear, Fern is challenging the perception that batik is dated and ‘kampung’.

1 of 2

How did it all begin?

“When I started out, almost a decade ago, I somehow stumbled across batik by accident – literally. I was in a car accident that injured two tendons and left my left hand paralysed for six months. I started doing physiotherapy to learn to reuse and train my hand movements, and handicrafts were suggested to me as a form of therapy. When I bought a batik fabric and transformed it into a sun dress, it came to me that there’s maybe something we’re not looking into with batik. At the time, when I told people that I’m a batik designer, they’d ask whether I design for a pakcik and makcik clientele. So, I wanted to bring a fresher approach towards it.”

 

As you progress, where do you see your brand in the future?

“Besides expanding here in Malaysia, bringing Malaysian batik to an international platform is a very exciting thought. Indonesian batik has played such an influence in the international market, and it’s time Malaysia’s batik starts to speak for itself now. This is why I want to push the boundaries abroad. Countries like Brunei, Japan, and even Europe are a lot more receptive towards handcrafted goods – I would say that there are a lot of opportunities there.”

Wave series

1 of 2

READ: Beat The Heat With These Cooling Fashion Tips

More Related Stories